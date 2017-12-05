Hussein grilled by NIA over terror links at New Daily

Cuttack/ New Delhi: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Monday quizzed Akhtar Hussein Khan, a resident of Samantarapur under Kissan Nagar police limits of Cuttack who was detained by the agency on 29 November over his suspected terror links.

The central agency quizzed Hussein in New Delhi yesterday over his bank transactions and asked him to appear again today.

The NIA had issued a notice to Akhtar on 30 November to depose before it at its headquarters in New Delhi by 11 am on December 4.

Notably, the NIA had conducted a four-hour long raid at Khan’s house at Samantarapur slum in Kishan Nagar area in Cuttack district on 29 November over suspected terror link and detained him after marathon quizzing.

Later, the agency had handed him over to his family members conducting an interrogation.

On the other hand, Khan has rubbished all allegations against him.