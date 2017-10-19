Hundreds of bonded labours rescued in Balangir

Balangir: Kantabanji police and the special squad of Balangir police station rescued as many as 204 adults and 98 children from the Kantabaji Railway Station in the district on late last night.

However, the broker managed to give police a slip.

They were about to board a train to go to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to work as bonded labour in a brick kiln.

All the rescued persons including the children were detained at Katantbanji Police Station.

“We have informed the matter to the district labour officer and will take action on the basis of his report”, said Ananda Majhi, IIC, Kantabanji Police Station.

The search operation is going on to trace the broker, he added.

“We are not getting any work here. We have no other resources for our livelihood. So, we were going to Andhra to work in a brick kiln,” said a rescued person.