Twin City

Huge quantity of illegal liquor seized from state capital, one held

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
liquor

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its special drive against illegal sale of liquor in state capital, the Special Squad of the Commissionerate Police late on Tuesday night raided a house at Dhirkut slum under Mancheswar Police limits here.

During the search, the cops seized huge quantity of illegal liquor of 884 sealed bottles including 391 bottles of foreign liquor. The seized liquor was estimated to cost more than Rs 2 lakh.

One Mamata Roul has been arrested in the connection of illegally possessing and selling liquor in the area.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

stripped naked stripped naked
2.3K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city
Binoy Behera Binoy Behera
1.6K
Headlines

Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away
sex sex
1.5K
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Konark guesthouse, four held

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top