Huge quantity of illegal liquor seized from state capital, one held

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its special drive against illegal sale of liquor in state capital, the Special Squad of the Commissionerate Police late on Tuesday night raided a house at Dhirkut slum under Mancheswar Police limits here.

During the search, the cops seized huge quantity of illegal liquor of 884 sealed bottles including 391 bottles of foreign liquor. The seized liquor was estimated to cost more than Rs 2 lakh.

One Mamata Roul has been arrested in the connection of illegally possessing and selling liquor in the area.