Huge fire at luxury hotel in China; several feared trapped

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
luxury hotel

Nanchang: A huge fire broke out at a multi-storey luxury hotel in southeastern China’s Nanchang city on Saturday morning.

As per sources, three peoples have been killed and several people were feared trapped after this incident. The fire was first spotted around 8 am from the second floor of the HNA Platinum Mix Hotel in Nanchang.

A man reportedly broke the window to jump from the second floor was injured and rushed to the hospital.

More than 10 construction workers were working on a decoration project when the fire erupted, said a woman who escaped the flames and the investigation is on.

