Huge fire in Mathura cotton factory, properties worth crores gutted

Pragativadi News Service
Mathura:  A major fire broke out at a cotton factory in Mathura district today gutted properties worth crores and fire-fighters were still struggling to control the blaze after nine hours. No injuries have been reported.

Seven fire-tenders were rushed to the factory in Kosi Kalan area to control the fire, Chief Fire Officer said.

Police  said the cause of the fire appears to be a short-circuit in the electrical wiring system of the cotton factory.

According to reports, vice president of the company that owns the unit, the fire broke out in the storage yard where raw cotton was stored. Police said, the actual loss would be ascertained later but it could be in crores.

