Huge cache of unused pesticides found near Nagavali river in Odisha

Rayagada: Thousands of pesticide bottles and packets, with expired and non-expired tag, were found dumped on Nagavali river bank near Dumaguda and Adpatguda villages in Rayagada district today.

A large number of unused pesticides used on paddy, cotton and other crops were noticed by locals in the area, around five km away from the district headquarter, this morning.

Most of the pesticides seem to be fake or substandard as a large number of products have expired date till May 2018, claimed localities.

Some local businessmen might have dumped the pesticides fearing government raids on their shops or godowns, added another villager.

However, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Rayagada, Rabindranath Khuntia said that their department has not supplied any pesticides to any farmers or distributors in this region during the current kharif season.

Later in the day, a six-member team of agricultural officials led by Khuntia visited the spot to inspect the dumped pesticides.

Last week, the State Government had banned products of at least 11 pesticide companies on charges of selling fake pesticides in the market across the state.

Significantly, some farmers in this region had recently set their crops on fire after failing to address the massive pest attack on their paddy crops.