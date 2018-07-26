Huge cache of stolen items seized in Bhubaneswar, one held

Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekharpur police arrested a veteran burglar from Sarala Nagar under Laxmi Sugar police limits and seized a huge cache of stolen property from his house on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar Nisank, 30, of Otri Tala Sahi in Khorda Town police limits.

Police has seized 778.685 grams of gold ornaments, 796.3 grams of silver ornaments, 26 laptops, 43 mobile phones, three tablets, two LED TVs, 27 wrist watches, nine goggles, three digital cameras, two power banks, four hard disks, one Wi-Fi router, two music systems, one calculator, one guitar and one grinder set.

Acting on a complaint filed by one Swapnajit Mukherji of Saileshree Vihar, Chandra Sekharpur police launched a probe and zeroed in on the accused.

Chandrasekharpur Police has registered a case (301/2018) under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC, in this regard.