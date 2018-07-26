Crime

Huge cache of stolen items seized in Bhubaneswar, one held

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
seized items

Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekharpur police arrested a veteran burglar from Sarala Nagar under Laxmi Sugar police limits and seized a huge cache of stolen property from his house on Thursday.

seized ornaments

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar Nisank, 30, of Otri Tala Sahi in Khorda Town police limits.

stolen laptopsSeized music systems

Police has seized 778.685 grams of gold ornaments, 796.3 grams of silver ornaments, 26 laptops, 43 mobile phones, three tablets, two LED TVs, 27 wrist watches, nine goggles, three digital cameras, two power banks, four hard disks, one Wi-Fi router, two music systems, one calculator, one guitar and one grinder set.

 

Acting on a complaint filed by one Swapnajit Mukherji of Saileshree Vihar, Chandra Sekharpur police launched a probe and zeroed in on the accused.

Chandrasekharpur Police has registered a case (301/2018) under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC, in this regard.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.5K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.4K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
gang-rape by 40 men gang-rape by 40 men
1.1K
Headlines

Chandigarh woman alleges gang-rape by 40 men in Haryana’s Panchkula; two arrested
To Top