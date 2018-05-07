Huge cache of illicit liquor seized in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal police seized a huge cache of country and foreign made liquor by conducting a raid on a depot at Mrudanga village under Bhuban Police Station in the district last night.

Police have also arrested man in this connection, identified as the owner of the depot Jaladhar Samal.

According to reports, a joint team of Excise and Police department officials conducted a raid at around 7.30 pm acting on a tip-off. During the raid, the team led by Debi Prasad Mishra succeeded in seizing 100 liters of country liquor along of 128 liters of foreign liquor of various brands along with two freezers and one fridge from the depot.

Similarly, bottles carrying around 413 liters of beer were also seized from the spot.

The accused has been forwarded to court.