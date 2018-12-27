Huge cache of explosives seized from Ganjam forest

Bhanjanagar: Police on Thursday recovered huge cache of explosives and other ornaments during a search operation near Lunipada forest following encounter of dreaded criminal Babu Naik on December 25.

As per sources, police conducted raids at the forest range in order to determine his connection with other crimes. Following the raid, cops seized around 77 grams gold, 6.7 kg silver and a large number of explosives.

On December 25, notorious criminal Babu Nayak and his associate suffered bullet injuries in police firing in the Karadabani Forest under Jagannathprasad police limits in Ganjam district.

Later that day, Babu succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College Hospital.

According to police, 31 criminal cases were pending against Babu. Earlier, he was nabbed during an encounter but managed to flee from the hospital.