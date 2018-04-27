Huge cache of arms and explosives seized in Koraput

Koraput: A huge cache of arms and explosives, supposedly dumped by Maoists, was seized from Samana forest under Narayanpatna block in Koraput district on Thursday.

The BSF had an intelligence input regarding presence of Maoists in the area, following which a 27-member team of BSF personnel conducted raids in the forest and seize the items.

A foreign-made gun, 19 bullets, 53 live bullets of one 303 gun, 222 gelatin sticks, eight detonators, one walkie-talkie and three bundles of fuse wires have been seized during the search operation.

Notably, four women Maoists were gunned down in an exchange of fire with security personnel at Dokri Ghati in Tulagumanidi panchayat in the district on March 25.