Huge cache of Maoist explosives seized from Keonjhar forest

Keonjhar: Cracking down a major whip against the Maoists, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Wednesday seized huge cache of explosives while carrying out combing operation at Kendu Panduli forest in Keonjhar district.

Reportedly, the armed forces personnel spotted a Maoist camp in the forest during combing operation and raided the camp. Even though the red rebels managed to flee from the spot, they left behind three tiffin bombs, 38 gelatin sticks, 35 detonators, 10 packets of gunpowder and other materials used in explosives. The materials have been seized by the police.