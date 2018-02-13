Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized after exchange of fire between Maoists and Police

Malkangiri: An exchange of fire ensued between Maoists and police on Monday during a raid on a camp of the red rebels near Tikarpadu under Jodamba panchayat in the cutoff region of Malkangiri district.

According to reports, a heavy exchange of fire took place inside the forest when a joint squad of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Police raided the Maoist camp during a combing operation.

However, as many as 50 armed Maoists managed to escape taking advantage of the difficult terrain and dense forest. A huge cache of arms, ammunition, Maoist literature and other articles was seized by the police.

Police have intensified search operation in the region. Police said some ultras are believed to be injured in the incident.