HSC supplementary results announced

Cuttack: The results of the high school certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations were published by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Monday.

The results have been made available on the official website www.bseodisha.ac.in from 4 pm today.

As many as 4777 boys and 4738 girls have cleared the examination in the regular category. The pass percentage in the regular category stood at 42.09 per cent. Similarly, 351 boys and 321 girls passed the examinations in the ex-regular category.

The candidates of supplementary examination may apply for checking of the addition of marks through offline on or before August 7 at respective zonal offices during office hours on all working days.

The revised results of annual HSC examination 2018 on account of checking of the addition of mark have also been uploaded to the same website which can be downloaded from today, BSE sources said.

This year, the evaluation of answer scripts of the HSC supplementary examinations begun on July 6 and concluded on July 10. Although the board had set a deadline to conclude the evaluation process in 10 days, the process was completed within five days. The evaluation was conducted at 10 evaluation centres across the state.

The supplementary examinations were conducted from June 22 to June 29. Altogether 25,198 candidates had appeared for the examinations.