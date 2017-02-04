Hrithik Roshan to campaign for disabled

Mumbai: Inspired by the contributions made by the visually-challenged to society, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan intends to take the experience of filming Kaabil forward by campaigning for disabled people.
The star also hoped the film debunks the stereotypical portrayal of the blind in cinema. Hrithik, who plays a blind man in “Kaabil” said that “I plan to campaign for the disabled, not only the blind. That is going to be my part of the journey from here,”
Sanjay Gupta directed movie Kaabil was released on January 25.