Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan to campaign for disabled

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai: Inspired by the contributions made by the visually-challenged to society, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan intends to take the experience of filming Kaabil forward by campaigning for disabled people.

The star also hoped the film debunks the stereotypical portrayal of the blind in cinema. Hrithik, who plays a blind man in “Kaabil” said that “I plan to campaign for the disabled, not only the blind. That is going to be my part of the journey from here,”

Sanjay Gupta directed movie Kaabil was released on January 25.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja
9.8K
Latest News Update

Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva survive road accident
4.8K
Entertainment

Ollywood romance: From reel to real
Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
3.5K
Crime

Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
Odia movie Odia movie
3.2K
Entertainment

New upcoming Odia movie “Lucky”
Ashish Panda Ashish Panda
2.5K
Bollywood

Odia boy Ashish Panda directed music video “Kabhi Yaadon Mein” released
To Top