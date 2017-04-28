HRD ministry puts plan for common engineering entrance exam on hold

New Delhi: There will be no common engineering entrance exam test for now till states reach a consensus in this matter.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has put on hold a move for a single entrance test for engineering courses across the country, sources said.

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), the regulator for technical education in the country had announced in March that a national-level common entrance examination for engineering colleges would be conducted from the next academic year in 2018.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee sent a letter to the Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar opposing the Centre’s move requested the Minister to reconsider the move.

Taking a cue from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical and dental colleges introduced last year, the HRD ministry had initiated the move for a common test for admission to engineering courses.