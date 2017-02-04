Headlines

Houses in Bengaluru may soon get digital ID

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A unique digital numbering system, based on the geo-spatial location of each house, could soon become a reality in the Bengaluru city sources said.

The state government proposes to include the system under the Centre’s Smart City Mission project. Conceived along the lines of the Aadhaar card, the system will make it easy to accurately pinpoint addresses.

However, for the project to be implemented, Bengaluru has to first qualify for the Smart City competition, the last round of which will be held in March.

The project will initially cover 2 lakh houses in the city, under a pilot programme, and will subsequently be extended to other areas.

