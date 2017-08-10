All households in India to be electrified before 2022: Power minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: All households in the country will be electrified before August 15, 2022 and all villages before May next year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Power minister Piyush Goyal said that the government has set a deadline of August 15, 2022 for electrification of all households in the country and May 2018 for the electrification of all villages.

The minister said during Question Hour that the accumulated loss of DISCOMs has increased from Rs 2,53,700 crore in 2012-13 to Rs 3,60,736 crore in 2014-15.

As per the ‘Report on Performance of State Power Utilities’ published by Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), the accumulated losses and outstanding debt of DISCOMs have increased from Rs 2,53,700 crore and Rs 3,04,228 crore respectively from 2012-13 to Rs 3,60,736 crore and Rs 4,06,825 crore respectively in 2014-15.

However, since launch of Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) in November 2015, the participating states have provisionally reported reduction in annual losses by approximately Rs. 11,000 crore from 2015-16 to 2016-17, he said.

The generation capacity from all conventional sources has increased by 99209.5 MW in the period 2012-13 to 2016-17.

However, there is no established correlation between DISCOMs’ losses or debt with their generation capacity.