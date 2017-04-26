House Committee for paddy MSP to meet PM; BJP MLAs missed first discussion

Bhubaneswar: The House Committee constituted to increase the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy today met and discussed the demands to be made to Prime Minister Modi in this regard. Interestingly, BJP legislators were not to be seen in the meeting.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also raised the issue of increasing the MSP for paddy at the Niti Aayog. A House Committee was also formed in the Assembly to discuss the issue. While the initial demand was to increase the MSP to Rs 2500 per quintal, later it has been raised to Rs 2850 per quintal.

The House Committee met under the chairmanship of speaker Niranjan Pujari while Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra, agriculture minister Pradeep Maharathy, food and civil supplies minister Sanjay Das Burma were present among others.

However two of the BJP legislators, KV Singhdeo and Bibhutibhushan Harichandan, who are part of the Committee were absent.

Speaker Pujari said, “We will be presenting a memorandum to the Centre to demand the increase of paddy MSP. The House Committee members will then meet PM Modi on the matter,” he said.

Minister Das Burma criticised the absence of BJP leaders saying that while they had shown false sympathy for farmers when it came to action they did not take part.