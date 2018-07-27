House burgled, set on fire in Rourkela

Rourkela: Unidentified miscreants broke into a house in Civil Township in Rourkela in Sundergarh district and set it on fire after making away with gold ornaments from the locker late Thursday night.

According to available information, the owner of the house Muni Sharma and her daughter Puja had gone to Sambalpur a day before the incident.

Some neighbours informed the fire service after they saw the house on fire yesterday night. The fire brigade and Raghunathpur police reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

When informed, the family reached the house today morning. Later, they informed the police that gold ornament and Rs 10 lakh is missing from the locker.

Police has launched an investigation into the incident.