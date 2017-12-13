Headlines

House adjourned till 12 pm over farmers’ issue

Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As farmers’ issue continue to rock Odisha Assembly today, Deputy Speaker Sananda Marandi adjourned the House till 12 pm after both Opposition members of Congress and BJP created ruckus during the ongoing winter session.

As soon as the House met, the Congress and BJP legislators rushed to the well and shouted slogans demanding a discussion on farmers’ issue following which Deputy Speaker adjourned it till 12 PM.

The legislators of the Opposition parties alleged that the state government is neither ready to accept the farmers suicide due to crops loss nor ready to have a discussion in this regard in the House.

Similarly, the House was twice adjourned yesterday after opposition parties disrupted the proceedings on the same issue.

