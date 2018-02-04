Headlines

Hotels, mansions, tower blocks: Dawood Ibrahim’s list of properties in UK

Pragativadi News Service
Dawood Ibrahim

New Delhi/London: India’s most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim owns a number of hotels, mansions, tower blocks and houses in London and elsewhere in the UK, as per a report.

The report said that Ibrahim’s right-hand Muhammed Iqbal Mirchi Memon also has a slew of properties in India, parts of UK, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Morocco, Turkey, Cyprus and Australia.

Ibrahim, who has an Interpol red notice against him, has been on the UK Treasury sanctions list for years with three recorded addresses in Pakistan.

