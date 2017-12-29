Hotels in Cuttack city decked up for zero night celebration

Cuttack: For the celebration of New Year and to welcome 2018 all the star hotels of Cuttack city are set for the zero night bash.

Many Odia actors and actresses are going to perform and entertain the audience at various hotels.

Zero night celebration is the main attraction of New Year. The countdown will begin from the evening to midnight with a cluster of events.

in a bid to make the New Year’s Eve memorable, the 31st Night at Mahabir Galaxy, is going to be as massive as it can. With some amazing dance numbers from the DJ’s console, to exotic dancers’ personality, the guests are sure to be enthralled during the evening.

Highlights:

– DJs

-Exotic Dancers

-Unlimited Food

-Unlimited Mocktails

– Fireworks

FOOD:

The lavish buffet platter would have

– Western bar-be- cues

– A mix of Indian and Tandoor dishes.

– Elaborate spread of desserts to wrap up this exquisite dinner

The Event Tickets Rates:

Rs 1699: Per Couple

Rs 999: Per Stag/Single

Rs 499: Kids(6-10)

Likewise, the Hotel Grand Residency is all set to celebrate zero night. Odia actress Riya Dey is likely to perform and entertain the audience during zero night celebration at the Grand Residency.

According to an official of Grand Residency, the main attraction of zero night celebration is musical night and actress Riya Dey. However, it is not clear yet.

Beside Mahabir Galaxy and Grand Residency, OCA Club and many other hotels in the silver city are ready for zero night celebration.

The last few moments of the year-end popularly known as zero hour marked sumptuous jubilation in several ways. While some enjoy the late night in clubs, dance bars, some others arrange for the same in the open spaces.