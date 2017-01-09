Hotelier shot at by miscreants in Airfield area

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident some unidentified assailants shot at an hotelier in Airfield area of city here on Monday evening.

The victim identified to be M Shankar Rao is a fast food shop owner and a resident of Telanga basti in the airfield area.

Sources said two bike borne miscreants came and shot at Rao while he was busy cutting onions in his fast food shop. He was allegedly facing rear side towards the entrance of his fast food outlet when the assailants came and shot bullet at him.

During the encounter Rao was said to be injured and has been rushed to Capital Hospital where his treatment is undergoing, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Airfield police have registered a complaint and started investigations into the incident. The reason for the shooting is believed to be past enmity.