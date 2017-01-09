Hotelier killed in Pilgrim city

Puri: A hotel owner, named Chandan Kumar Behera in the district has been brutally killed by unidentified miscreants with the help of sharp weapon on Sunday evening.

As per reports, Behera proprietor of Sai Kutir Lodge near the district court was hacked to death on the lawn of the lodge around 7.30 PM by some by unknown attackers who were carrying sharp weapons. The incident occurred just behind the Beach police station. Behera and his friend, Krushna Chandra Pradhan were about to enter the hotel premises when the assailants, who were positioned well in advance, started attacking the duo with sharp weapons.

Being informed, the police rushed at the spot and admitted the duo at the hospital. While Behera succumbed to death, Pradhan has sustained severe injuries. Pradhan has been kept under tight security, for his statement could be crucial for the case.

As per sources, Behera with Balasore origin was not only hotels in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, but was also serving as a lawyer and member of Puri Bar Association. Police has said that the professional rivalry could be the reason behind murder.