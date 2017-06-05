Hostage situation in Melbourne following blast

Melbourne: Police are dealing with a hostage situation in Australia’s Melbourne city after an explosion on Tuesday.

A major police operation is underway at a Bay Street apartment, following reports of the explosion at 4 p.m. (local time), sources said.

The police also found the body of a man in the building and said it appeared that he was shot dead in the foyer area.

Police were trying to negotiate with a man inside one of the apartments, who is believed to be holding a woman hostage.

All streets in the vicinity of the Bay Street apartment building in the suburban Brighton area have been closed to traffic.