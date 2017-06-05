Headlines

Hostage situation in Melbourne following blast

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Melbourne

Melbourne: Police are dealing with a hostage situation in Australia’s Melbourne city after an explosion on Tuesday.

A major police operation is underway at a Bay Street apartment, following reports of the explosion at 4 p.m. (local time), sources said.

The police also found the body of a man in the building and said it appeared that he was shot dead in the foyer area.

Police were trying to negotiate with a man inside one of the apartments, who is believed to be holding a woman hostage.

All streets in the vicinity of the Bay Street apartment building in the suburban Brighton area have been closed to traffic.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
11.1K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
intensify intensify
2.9K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
Sarathi Sarathi
2.0K
State at Large

Tension prevailed in Pipal over Sarathi satsang
Linkan Subudhi Linkan Subudhi
1.4K
Twin City

Social activist Linkan Subudhi seeks police help after finding her pics on porn site
scientists scientists
1.3K
Headlines

Scientists discover new way to stop cancer
To Top