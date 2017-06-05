Horse rams into car windshield in Jaipur; watch video

Jaipur: In an unusual incident, a horse rammed a car, penetrated through the windshield injuring itself and the driver of the vehicle.
The incident took place in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Sunday.
The horse was on its way on Sunday afternoon when the blaring horns and blistering heat reportedly spooked the animal who made a dash and hit a car coming in the opposite direction.
According to passersby, the horse lost its control and broke into the windshield of a car near Jaipur Club in Civil Lines.
The horse remained stuck for at least 10 minutes before people rescued the horse and the driver.