Horrific ‘Nirbhaya’ like case in Haryana’s Sonipat; 80 yr old bleeds to death

Chandigarh: An 80 year old woman was meted with most egregious of torture and murdered by unidentified assailants in Sonipat’s Bathagaon village in Haryana on Wednesday.

The most shocking issue of the murder is the degree of inhumanness that the accused had put to the hapless old timer. Sources from doctor who performed autopsy said the murderers had inserted a plastic bottle into her anal cavity which had ruptured her cavities leading to hemorrhage in her intestine.

Briefing to newsmen, the Sonipat Civic Hospital doctors said they had never ever seen signs of such brutality after the most recent memories of Delhi’s Nirbhaya case where a woman was gang raped in a moving bus.

Her son Jai Bhagwan discovered the body lying under blood soaked quilts and informed his neighbours. Sonipat Police recovered her body and has registered a case. Doctors have been asked examine the swabs to ascertain whether there was any sexual abuse which is very likely in this case, police said.