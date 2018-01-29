Hope Triple Talaq Bill will be passed soon: President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that 2018 is an important year for realising the dream of a new India during his address to both houses of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget session.

“I hope the Triple Talaq Bill will be passed soon so that the Muslim women can live a life of dignity and without fear,” said Kovind, of the bill that is expected to figure high on Parliament’s agenda, in addition, of course, to the budget presentation.

He further said that special attention to farmers’ needs is a part of the government’s broader policy of socio-economic upliftment of all in the country.