Hookah bars to face penal action if found flouting law

Bhubaneswar: A day after raids on hookah bars in the city, the Commissionerate Police has announced to take penal action under Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) against these hookah bars if they are found flouting the law.

There is prohibition on smoking tobacco products in non-smoking zones under the COTPA. The Act also prohibits the sale of tobacco products to minors and in an area within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions.

DCP Satyabrata Bhoi on Sunday said the hookah bars would be served notices and strict action would be taken against them for violating the guidelines.

On Saturday night, the Saheed Nagar and Infocity police conducted raids on the hookah bars in their respective areas and found nicotine in the samples. It was alleged that several minors were the regular visitors to these joints.