Twin City

Hookah bars to face penal action if found flouting law

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
hookah bars

Bhubaneswar: A day after raids on hookah bars in the city, the Commissionerate Police has announced to take penal action under Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) against these hookah bars if they are found flouting the law.

There is prohibition on smoking tobacco products in non-smoking zones under the COTPA. The Act also prohibits the sale of tobacco products to minors and in an area within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions.

DCP Satyabrata Bhoi on Sunday said the hookah bars would be served notices and strict action would be taken against them for violating the guidelines.

On Saturday night, the Saheed Nagar and Infocity police conducted raids on the hookah bars in their respective areas and found nicotine in the samples. It was alleged that several minors were the regular visitors to these joints.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

16.2K
Headlines

Murderer who shared selfies with corpse on Facebook gets lifer
Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela
2.1K
Bollywood

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela to visit Bhubaneswar tomorrow
Cuttack Cuttack
1.6K
Crime

Two days before marriage, man killed brutally in Cuttack
To Top