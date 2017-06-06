Honour killing: Pregnant woman stabbed, burnt alive for marrying Dalit man

Bengaluru: In an appalling case of honour killing, a 21-year-old pregnant Muslim woman was stabbed and burnt alive by her family for marrying a Dalit man in Karnataka.
Reportedly, the incident took place in Karnataka’s Bijapur district when Banu Begum informed her parents about her marriage to Sayabanna Sharanappa Konnur.
The duo, who was residents of the same village, fell in love but had kept their relationship secret. When Banu’s parents got to know about their relationship, they assaulted Sayabanna.
Fearing further resistance, Banu then eloped and married Sayabanna and settled down in Goa a year ago. On June 3, the couple returned to the village when Banu was pregnant, in the hope of winning her family’s acceptance.
When the couple refused to give in their demands, Sayabanna was brutally assaulted by both his and the girl’s family. Sayabanna had bite marks all over his body and Banu’s mother pelt him with stones, the police said.
Four members including Banu’s mother, her sister, brother and brother in law have been arrested. The police are on the lookout for two other sisters of Banu who are absconding.