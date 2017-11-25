Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu enters semi-finals

Hyderabad: PV Sindhu reached the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open for the second straight year with a straight-set victory over Japanese Akane Yamaguchi on Friday.
Second seed Sindhu outclassed China Super Series Premier winner Yamaguchi 21-12, 21-19 in a matter of 37 minutes.
With the victory, Sindhu bettered her head-to-head with the Japanese taking a 4-2 lead. The Indian had last met Yamaguchi in the French Open, where the Japanese had triumphed in two games.
Sindhu will be up against sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, who earlier beat Canada’s Michelle Li 21-14, 21-16, in the semi-finals.
Sindhu is the last Indian in the tournament as Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy bowed out in the second round.