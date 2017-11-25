Latest News Update

Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu enters semi-finals

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
PV Sindhu

Hyderabad: PV Sindhu reached the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open for the second straight year with a straight-set victory over Japanese Akane Yamaguchi on Friday.

Second seed Sindhu outclassed China Super Series Premier winner Yamaguchi 21-12, 21-19 in a matter of 37 minutes.

With the victory, Sindhu bettered her head-to-head with the Japanese taking a 4-2 lead. The Indian had last met Yamaguchi in the French Open, where the Japanese had triumphed in two games.

Sindhu will be up against sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, who earlier beat Canada’s Michelle Li 21-14, 21-16, in the semi-finals.

Sindhu is the last Indian in the tournament as Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy bowed out in the second round.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
2.9K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.6K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
bachelor party bachelor party
1.2K
Headlines

Puri hotel bachelor party was illegal: Puri SP

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top