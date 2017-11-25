Latest News Update

Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu beats Ratchanok Intanon to enter finals

Pragativadi News Service
PV Sindhu

Hyderabad: PV Sindhu got the better of sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon to enter in the final in the Hong Kong Open Super Series semifinal on Saturday.

Sindhu defeated Intanon 21-17, 21-17 in the semifinal in 42 minutes. With the win, she has now set up a repeat of last year’s women’s singles final against Tai Tzu Ying.

The Hyderabadi shuttler had earlier outplayed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-12, 21-19 in quarterfinals which lasted 37 minutes.

Thailand’s Intanon had defeated Michelle Li of Canada in the quarters to set up semifinal clash against Sindhu. Sindhu remains India’s only hope in the competition after Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy crashed out in the initial rounds and Kidambi Srikanth gave his second consecutive Super Series tournament of the year a miss.

