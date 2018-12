Khurda: The carcass of a honey badger was recovered from Malipada Square on National Highway 17 in Khurda district early on Sunday morning.

As per sources, some locals spotted the male bear lying in a pool of blood on the road today morning. On being informed, forest department officials reached the spot and sent the carcass for postmortem.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the bear was mowed down by a speeding vehicle while it was crossing the highway.