Home Ministry issues thunderstorm warning for several states including Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: A fresh warning about thunderstorm and squall hitting Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has been issued, the home ministry said on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has alerted on the possibility of a strong thunderstorm accompanied with squall in these four states had also advised residents to stay indoors and switch off power cables.

Thunderstorms, along with squall, are very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura as well, added the IMD.

Isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha, northwest Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala are very likely to experience thunderstorm along with gusty winds.

Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while dust storm and thunderstorm very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan.

