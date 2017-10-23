Home department hikes monthly remuneration of SPOs in Commissionerate of Police.

Bhubaneswar: The State Home Department today hiked monthly remuneration of Special Police Officers (SPOs) working under the Twin City Commissionerate Police.

A notification in this regard was issued by the department after a meeting of its senior officials.

As per the notification, officers of retired ASI rank will get Rs 16,000 as compared to Rs 6,000 earlier whereas retired SI rank officers will get Rs 17,000 per month, the notification added. The retired SI rank officers were earlier getting Rs 7,000.

Retired Inspectors rank officers will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 19,000 as compared to Rs 8,000 earlier.

The hiked remuneration will come into effect on October 16, 2017.

The Twin City Commissionerate Police has recruited retired ASI, SI and Inspector rank officers as Special Police Officers for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

