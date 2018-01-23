Hollywood’s oldest working actress Connie Sawyer dies at 105

Washington: Connie Sawyer, the oldest working member of the Screen Actors Guild and the Academy, has died. She was 105.
The actress died peacefully at her home in Woodland Hills, California. She had previously resided at the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s residential community for entertainment industry retirees in Los Angeles.
Sawyer got her first film role in the 1950s when Frank Sinatra’s manager spotted her in a Broadway play called A Hole in the Head. In recent decades, she is best known for movie roles in Dumb and Dumber, The Pineapple Express, and When Harry Met Sally.
And when she wasn’t working, Sawyer participated in all the activities at MPTF, where she had lived for 12 years.
“I go to exercise class, I go to all the parties that they throw, I go to all the dinners, I go to all the shows,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll see movies twice to make sure I want to vote for them, I’m very serious about it,” she added about voting for Oscar contenders.
Sawyer, who wrote the book, I Never Wanted to Be a Star — and I Wasn’t, about her experiences in Hollywood, is survived by her two daughters: Lisa Dudley and Julie Watkins as well as four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.