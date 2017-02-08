Hollywood star, Ashley Judd tapped feet on Sambalpuri folk number at KISS

Bhubaneswar: On the first day of her four day stay in the state, Hollywood actor Ashley Judd, the UNFPA goodwill ambassador, visited Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) at the capital city on Tuesday.

Spending around three hours in the institute, Ashley started her speech with Odia language saying, “Mate bhala lagila” ( I feel great) , ” Pila mane ki pari achha?” (How are you kids?).

She expressed her joy stating, “Thank you so much sharing your childhood with me, your art, your culture and your sweetness. And the supreme sweetness me vows to the supreme sweetness in you.”

“This is absolutely a spiritual experience for me and so glad to be here”, said the diva with tears in her eyes.

Besides, she was also seen to dance with the tribal children on a Sambalpuri folk number. She also practiced yoga with the tribals and planted a tree sapling towards a green future.

Ashley during her stay till February 11 would be implementing several programmes aimed at empowering young people, and promoting sexual and reproductive health of women and girls.

During her stay, Ashley will be exposed to the rich culture and lifestyle of tribal communities, including their varied art and handicrafts. She would also receive the Humanitarian award at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) for her passionate advocacy and commitment towards working against sexual exploitation of girls and women.

Special sessions are also planned to be organized with tribal adolescent girls and boys for Ashley to interact and understand their challenges and aspirations.