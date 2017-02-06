Hollywood actress Ashley Judd to visit state

Bhubaneswar: Ashley Judd, the global goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and popular Hollywood actor is slated to visit the state in the next week. Ashley Judd is a strong promoter of rights of girls and women. She has been travelling around the world to advocate against gender-based violence and discrimination, so that young people can enter their adulthood safely.

Ashley will be on a four-day visit to the state from February 7 to 11 where UNFPA would be implementing several programmes aimed at empowering young people, and promoting sexual and reproductive health of women and girls.

During her stay, Ashley will be exposed to the rich culture and lifestyle of tribal communities, including their varied art and handicrafts. She would receive the Humanitarian award at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) for her passionate advocacy and commitment towards working against sexual exploitation of girls and women.

Special sessions will also be organized with tribal adolescent girls and boys for Ashley to interact and understand their challenges and aspirations.