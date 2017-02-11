Headlines

Hollywood actress Ashley Judd calls on CM Naveen Pattnaik

Bhubaneswar: During her four day of visit to the state, Hollywood actress and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Global Goodwill Ambassador Ashley Judd called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and shared about her stay in the State.

She expressed her gratitude and at the same time was happy to witness the rich tribal culture and tradition of the State and measures taken to protect it.

She appreciated the efforts of the State Government for education, health and wellbeing of nearly half the million tribal students studying in residential schools run by the Government across the State.

Later, the Hollywood star went around the city and visited adolescent girls, ASHAs and ANMs living in slums of the city. Judd spent her time in slums listening to the stories of girls and women and shared her experiences from across the world.

