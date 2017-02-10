Hollywood actress Ashley Judd awarded the ‘KISS Humanitarian Award 2016’

Bhubaneswar: The prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2016 was conferred on Hollywood actress and Global Goodwill Ambassador for the UNFPA Ashley Judd at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in the city on Friday.

State Governor SC Jamir presented the award comprising a citation and a gold plated trophy. The citation commended her work “to protect vulnerable women and girls from sex trafficking and empower young women” and recognized her as “a tireless ambassador of women’s right and a vocal critic of our biased social system.”

She was unanimously chosen for the award for her concern for the poor and vulnerable, and contributions in the field of health, poverty eradication and human rights.

It may be noted here that Ashley Judd is the ninth KISS Humanitarian Laureate.

The actress for her remarkable role in Hollywood hits like, ‘Ruby in Paradise’, ‘Where the Heart Is, she is Golden Globe’ had become involved in the global humanitarian work since 2004.

Her initial humanitarian work revolved around AIDS in Africa. She is strongly committed to the cause of social justice, poverty eradication and sustainable development and a passionate advocate of rights of the girl child and women.

She was appointed Global Goodwill Ambassador for UNFPA in 2016.

Other dignitaries present during the award ceremony were First Lady of the State Imkonglemla Jamir, International Court of Justice Judge Dalveer Bhandari and President of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta.