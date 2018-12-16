Hockey World Cup: Sudarshan Pattnaik dedicates sand art tribute

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the much-awaited grand finale of Hockey World Cup, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik dedicated a sand art tribute to the mega sports event.

He also extended his best wishes two the finalists- The Netherlands and Belgium.

The artist posted a picture of his special sand art on his Twitter account and wrote: “All The Best”.

My SandArt with message “All The Best “at #KalingaStadium ahead of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 . #HWC2018 FINAL 🙌

@oranjehockey 🇳🇱& @BELRedLions pic.twitter.com/N0rsZqCqO4 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 16, 2018



The medal matches of Hockey World Cup finals will take place today, with England playing Australia for bronze at 1630 IST (UTC +5.30) before Belgium and the Netherlands meets in the final (1900 IST) in order to be crowned as champions of the world.