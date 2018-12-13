Hockey World Cup: Netherlands Down India, To Face Australia In Semis

Bhubaneswar: A determined Netherlands side broke Indian hearts by scraping through to the semifinals of the Hockey World Cup, in the high-octane match, at Kalinga Stadium here.

The Dutch controlled their nerves better and prevailed over the hosts by a narrow margin of 2-1.

India took the lead in the 12th minute when Akashdeep Singh scored off a rebound from a penalty corner. Their advantage lasted only three minutes as the Dutch came roaring back with a deft deflection from Thierry Brinkman.

After a riveting start in the first quarter, Thierry pulled off a stunning equaliser just before the end of the first quarter making it 1-1.

The second and third quarters produced a keen tussle for the ball. Both teams were left battling for the lead even as the tourists managed to keep possession of the ball on most occasions till half time.

On resumption, the tourists earned three back-to-back PC’s but India blocked away all of them even as the hosts were temporarily reduced to 10 men after Hardik was shown the green card towards the end of the quarter.

It was in the 50th minute, when Van Der Weerden hit the ball dead straight only to find India’s custodian P.R. Sreejesh wrong footed as the ball found the target.

With 10 minutes to go, India were once again penalised after Amit Rohidas was shown the yellow card but the Manpreet Singh-led side kept pressing for the equaliser.

In the next minute, India had a golden opportunity to square things off but Harmanpreet’s shot was saved by the Dutch goalkeeper.

From there on, the Dutch defence did not allow any room to the home side as the tie ended in a heartbreak for the vociferous home crowd.

Netherlands will take on two-time defending champions Australia while Belgium will take on England on Saturday.

