Hockey World Cup: India to face World no. 3 Belgium today

Bhubaneswar: Indian hockey team will face World No. 3 Belgium in a Pool C match of the ongoing Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the crucial clash, between the two teams, Indian Coach Harendra Singh said that the match against Belgium will be a virtual pre-quarter final for his side.

Since 2013, India does not have a good record against Belgium, having won just five and suffered defeats on 13 occasions with one game ending in a draw.

Indian team started their campaign in Hockey World cup with an impressive 5-0 win over South Africa in the first match.

The India-Belgium match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM today. In another match of the pool, Canada will face South Africa.