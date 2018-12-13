Hockey World Cup: India to face Netherlands in quarterfinals

Bhubaneswar: Indian hockey team is all set to face the formidable Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

With the match, India will aim to take a step closer to end their 43-year long wait to lift the Men’s Hockey World Cup title.

While India has scored 12 goals and conceded three in the pool stage, the Dutch have pumped in 18 goals and conceded five.

The Indians in their last six meetings at the quadrennial event, the Netherlands have defeated India five times, with one match ending in a draw.

The Netherlands are placed fourth in the current world rankings whereas the Indians are a rung below in the fifth position.

In the other quarterfinal of the Hockey World Cup 2018, Germany will clash with Belgium.