Hockey World Cup: Belgium edge past Canada in tournament opener

Bhubaneswar: The world number 3 Belgium scraped past Canada 2-1 in the opening match of the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

Felix Denayer gave an early lead to Belgium by scoring in the very third minute of the game, while skipper Thomas Briels extended the lead to 2-0 after he found the back of the net in the 22nd minute.

It seemed Belgium would register an easy win, but Mark Pearson gave some hope to Canada after converting a penalty corner in the 49th minutes of the game.

The North American nation, however, failed to equalise the score, suffering a narrow 1-2 loss to the Red Lions.

