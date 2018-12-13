Hockey World Cup: Belgium beat Germany to enter semis

Bhubaneswar: Belgium qualified for the semi-finals of the hockey men’s World Cup for the first after defeating two-time champions Germany 2-1 in the quarter-final at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

Olympic silver medallist Belgium, currently World No. 3, scored through Alexander Hendrickx (18th minute) and Tom Boon (50th Minute) in the neck and neck fight to seal the semifinal berth.

Sixth-ranked Germany drew first blood when Dieter Linnekogel found the back of the net in the 14th minute.

Belgium will now face England in the semi-final on Saturday to find a place in the final.

