Hockey World Cup: Australia Beat France 3-0 To Enter Semis

Bhubaneswar: Australia thrashed France 3-0 to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing Men’s Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

Jeremy Hayward, Blake Govers and Aran Zalewski scored from penalty corners to propel Australia to a 3-0 triumph against France. Consequently, the Kookaburras booked a place in the semifinals of the 2018 Hockey World Cup.

In the semi-finals, Australia will now take on the winner between India and the Netherlands and that which takes place here on Thursday.

Earlier, England stunned Rio Olympic champions Argentina 3-2 to book their place in Saturday’s semi-finals.

England scored three field goals through Barry Middleton (27th minute), Will Calnan (45th) and Harry Martin (49th), while Gonzalo Peillat (17th, 48th) struck both the goals for the losing side at the Kalinga Stadium here.

