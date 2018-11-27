Hockey World Cup 2018 kicks off with grand opening ceremony

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Shah Rukh Khan greeted people of Odisha in Odia and said, “Apana Mananku Bahut Bahut Dhanyabad, Mate Eithi Asibaku Sujog Deithibaru’.”

“I am proud to be here in Odisha for the inaugural ceremony of Hockey Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018,” he further said.

The King of Bollywood also recreated his iconic ‘sattar minute’ dialogue from his film Chak De! India.

Madhuri Dixit carried out a magical performance while India’s music sensation AR Rahman sung hit songs such as Dil Se, Humma Humma, Maa Tujhe Salaam among others.

AR Rahman brought out his best songs one by one at the opening ceremony. After Dil Se and Humma Humma, Rahman moved to Maa Tujhe Salaam before the Oscar-winning song Jai Ho. He also performed on the stage.

Madhuri Dixit has got the Hockey World Cup off to a great start with a magical performance at the opening ceremony.

Madhuri performed on the “The Earth Song” directed by Nupur Mahajan. Madhuri as the central character, Mother Earth, joined by 1100 artists all of whom told the story of humanity and a united world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to all the teams participating in the Hockey World Cup. “A warm welcome & best wishes to all teams participating in the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018, being held in #Odisha. I am sure this tournament will be a treat for sports lovers & will also be an opportunity to discover India’s & especially Odisha’s culture,” the PM tweeted.