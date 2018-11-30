Hockey World Cup 2018: Govers, Brand help Australia edge past Ireland

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Hockey World Cup 2018
Bhubaneswar: Strikes by Blake Govers and Timothy Brand helped Australia edge past Ireland 2-1 in their opening game of the Hockey World Cup 2018 at the Kalinga stadium here on Friday.

Right from the start, Australia dominated the proceedings through regular attacks.

In the 11th minute, Govers put Australia ahead when he fired a drag flick past the goalie. But the joy lived short as Shane O’ Donogue equalised in the 13th minute.

Both teams went to half-time with the scoreboard reading 1-1.

Just after half-time, Brand slammed a brilliant goal in the 34th minute to put the World Champions ahead of Ireland.

Towards the end, Ireland tried to bounce back but failed and Australia clinched the issue.

