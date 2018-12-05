Hockey World Cup 2018: Germany beat Netherlands 4-1 to top Pool D

Bhubaneswar: Two-time champions Germany outclassed last edition silver medallist Netherlands 4-1 in a completely one-sided Pool D affair of the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2018 at the Kalinga stadium here on Wednesday.

After this thumping win, Germany topped Pool D charts with two wins from as many games and six points in their kitty, while the Netherlands are placed second with three points, followed by Pakistan and Malaysia.

The two-time champions thus became the first team in this edition to earn direct qualification into the quarter-finals.

Mirco Pruijser drew first blood for the Dutch in the 13th minute. However, they failed to extend their lead as the Germans gradually started to dominate the proceedings from the second quarter onwards.

Germany’s Mathias Muller found the back of the net to bring his team back on level terms in the 30th minute.

After a goalless third quarter, the fourth and final period saw Germany completely dominating their opponents as Lukas Windfeder’s powerful drag-flick into the bottom right corner made the issue 2-1 in the 52nd minute.

Two minutes later, Marco Miltkau extended Germany’s lead before Christopher Ruhr converted a penalty stroke in the 58th.